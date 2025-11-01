Esnyr Returns to the “Pinoy Big Brother” House for Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0

Esnyr is making his way back into the famous “Pinoy Big Brother” house! At the end of Saturday’s episode of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0, a teaser revealed Kuya welcoming the former housemate with the words, “Welcome back to my house, Esnyr!”

To which Esnyr excitedly responded, “Atake!”

The teaser also hinted at an exciting new chapter within the PBB house, featuring four platforms that symbolize a group consisting of two Kapuso and two Kapamilya housemates — a collaboration that fans can look forward to in the upcoming episodes.

Esnyr and his duo, Charlie Fleming finished as third big placer in the first collab edition of Pinoy Big Brother.