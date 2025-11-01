Latest NewsNews

Esnyr Returns to the “Pinoy Big Brother” House for Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago

Esnyr is making his way back into the famous “Pinoy Big Brother” house! At the end of Saturday’s episode of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0, a teaser revealed Kuya welcoming the former housemate with the words, “Welcome back to my house, Esnyr!”

To which Esnyr excitedly responded, “Atake!”

The teaser also hinted at an exciting new chapter within the PBB house, featuring four platforms that symbolize a group consisting of two Kapuso and two Kapamilya housemates — a collaboration that fans can look forward to in the upcoming episodes.

Esnyr and his duo, Charlie Fleming finished as third big placer in the first collab edition of Pinoy Big Brother.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

562384961 1116231527343978 3351461502600100399 n

DMW Confirms Death of Filipino Seafarer Aboard Cruise Ship MV Arvia

2 mins ago
DFA logo 2 1

DFA Working with Myanmar, Thailand to Secure Exit Clearances for Filipinos Rescued from Scam Farms

9 mins ago
571364776 1380950130066230 7961655470507258556 n

Marcos Meets with Hanwha Ocean to Boost Philippine Navy’s Submarine Program

19 mins ago
iStock 2175454420

Number of Functionally Illiterate Filipinos Nearly Doubles to 24.8 Million — EDCOM 2

25 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button