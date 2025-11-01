Dubai and Sharjah Enforce New Traffic Rules for Delivery Riders and Heavy Vehicles Starting November 1

Beginning November 1, 2025, both Dubai and Sharjah have implemented a new set of traffic regulations aimed at improving road safety and reducing accidents involving delivery riders. The stricter rules limit where delivery motorcycles, buses, and heavy vehicles can travel on major and arterial roads.

In Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police now prohibit delivery riders from using high-speed or leftmost lanes on major roads. Violators face fines of up to Dh700 and possible suspension of their delivery permits. The restrictions apply differently depending on the number of lanes, with delivery bikes only permitted on slower, right-hand lanes.

The RTA has installed new road signs to mark the restricted zones and will monitor compliance through inspections and digital surveillance. The move forms part of Dubai’s five-year traffic safety plan, which aims to reduce fatalities through stricter enforcement, public education, and smarter traffic systems.

In Sharjah, a lane management system now designates specific lanes for motorcycles, heavy vehicles, and buses. Heavy vehicles must stay in the far-right lane, while motorcycles can only use certain middle or right lanes based on road width. Violations will be tracked using AI-enabled radars and cameras, with fines reaching up to Dh1,500 and 12 black points for major offenses.