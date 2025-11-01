DMW Confirms Death of Filipino Seafarer Aboard Cruise Ship MV Arvia

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Thursday the death of a Filipino crew member aboard the passenger cruise ship MV Arvia, operated by P&O Cruises.

In an official statement, the DMW said that the cause of death is still under investigation, and that the seafarer’s licensed manning agency is coordinating closely with the vessel’s owners to ensure a thorough and transparent inquiry.

The DMW also assured that it is extending full assistance and support to the bereaved family, providing updates on developments related to the case. The agency expressed its deepest condolences, describing the loss as one felt by the entire maritime community.

“Our seafarers serve with dedication and bravery in international waters, and we honor their service, professionalism, and sacrifice,” the DMW said. It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the welfare, safety, and dignity of all Filipino workers abroad, especially during times of grief.