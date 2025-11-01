DFA Working with Myanmar, Thailand to Secure Exit Clearances for Filipinos Rescued from Scam Farms

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Thursday that it is closely coordinating with authorities in Myanmar and Thailand to secure exit clearances for Filipino nationals who were rescued from online scam operations.

According to the DFA, Philippine diplomats are arranging the necessary permits to allow the rescued Filipinos to cross safely from Myanmar into Thailand as soon as possible. DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona explained that the process has been complicated by the large number of different foreign nationals in the border region.

Escalona also reported that another 14 Filipinos had been rescued from a scam hub in Hexin, Myanmar, adding that the government is making every effort to ensure their safe repatriation. Philippine diplomatic personnel on the ground are also coordinating with contacts to provide welfare assistance to affected Filipinos.

As of October 24, 2025, the DFA has received 222 active requests for assistance from Filipinos trapped in scam farm areas across Myanmar. Of these, 66 have crossed into Thailand, while nine are now in Yangon under the protection of the Philippine Embassy.

The DFA reminded Filipinos to always follow proper overseas employment procedures through the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to avoid falling victim to illegal recruitment and trafficking schemes, which often disguise themselves as legitimate job offers abroad.