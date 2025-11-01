DFA: Philippine Embassy closely monitoring Filipinos in US detention

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday assured that the Philippine Embassy and consulates in the United States are closely monitoring the condition of Filipinos affected by the Trump administration’s ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants.

In response to concerns raised by Filipino migrant groups about the lack of government assistance, DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona said the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C., and the Consulate General there “remain actively engaged” in providing support to detained Filipino immigrants in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities.

According to Escalona, the embassy’s assistance includes ensuring that detainees “are treated in accordance with the law and international standards.”

“We also remain in contact with relevant U.S. authorities to ensure our nationals’ rights are respected, and continue to monitor the situation closely,” she said.

Escalona noted that due to the sensitive nature of immigration cases, the DFA only shares information, including health conditions, with the consent of the detainees or their families.

“Medical conditions are based on information shared directly by the detainees or their families, and are raised with authorities as necessary,” she added.

Reports from migrant groups have alleged that some detained Filipinos experienced inhumane treatment and poor medical care, with some contracting life-threatening illnesses while in ICE custody.

The DFA said nearly 70 Filipinos are currently in ICE detention, while the Tanggol Migrante Movement reported being in contact with more than 30 Filipino detainees across various U.S. states.