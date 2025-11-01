Cameroonian teen attacks NAIA security guards, five injured

Five airline security guards were injured Thursday night after an 18-year-old Cameroonian allegedly attacked them with a chair and his belt at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

According to the NAIA Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP), the guards repeatedly instructed Floriant Ndzeng Atangana to stop loitering and refrain from leaving the holding area.

The teenager reportedly became unruly and assaulted the guards while shouting profanities. The incident was brought under control after the airport security head arrived, and a medical team administered first aid to the injured personnel.

Authorities noted that the guards have not yet decided whether to file charges against Atangana, who has been classified as an inadmissible person by the Bureau of Immigration.