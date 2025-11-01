Bohol government orders probe into coral vandalism in Panglao

The provincial government of Bohol has ordered an investigation following reports of coral vandalism on an island in Panglao.

Governor Aris Aumentado directed the Panglao Environment and Natural Resources Office and the Bohol Environment Management Office to conduct a joint investigation and identify those responsible for the damage.

A video showing the vandalized corals has gone viral on social media, revealing markings including “Just Dive” and various personal names.

The municipal government of Panglao has been preparing to reopen the island, which was closed to tourists last year after a previous dive site was similarly vandalized.