Authorities raid alleged illegal cigarette factory in Cavite

Authorities uncovered an alleged illegal cigarette factory in Cavite, arresting two individuals and rescuing 11 workers, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The operation was carried out under a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Angelina A. Mailom-Orendain of the Regional Trial Court Branch 92 in Calamba City, Laguna.

The warrant targeted a facility reportedly operating as a counterfeit cigarette factory inside a supposed leisure park in Trece Martires City.

The PNP said the warrant was issued for violations of Republic Act No. 10364, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of two people, one a native of Masbate City and the other from Pasay City. The modus of the arrested suspects is to recruit workers from poor communities in the Visayas and Mindanao to work in a factory producing counterfeit cigarettes,” the PNP said in a statement.

Authorities also rescued 11 male workers, including a 17-year-old boy, who were reportedly recruited from Masbate and nearby provinces to work under questionable labor conditions. An investigation is underway to determine possible violations of labor laws.

The PNP said the suspects and rescued workers were brought to the Trece Martires City Police Station for documentation.

“The PNP will continue to work closely with government agencies and local authorities to dismantle trafficking networks and hold perpetrators accountable, in support of the government’s broader campaign for safe and dignified employment for all Filipinos,” the agency added.