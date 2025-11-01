Abu Dhabi recognized as one of the world’s smartest cities in 2025

Abu Dhabi has secured a spot among the world’s top 20 smart cities in the latest IMD Smart City Index, reaffirming its position as a global leader in technology-driven and people-centered urban development.

The recognition comes as the world celebrates World Cities Day on October 31, an annual United Nations observance promoting sustainable and inclusive urban growth.

This year’s theme, “Human-Centered Smart Cities,” underscores the importance of using technology to enhance well-being and quality of life, an approach that lies at the core of Abu Dhabi’s development vision.

Abu Dhabi’s strong ranking highlights its success in combining innovation with livability. The emirate has consistently earned global recognition for safety, efficiency, and sustainability recently being named the world’s safest city for 2025 by the Numbeo Index for the seventh consecutive year.

Through initiatives under the Abu Dhabi Smart City Strategy 2030, the emirate integrates artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and data-driven systems to improve public services, environmental management, and citizen engagement.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has deployed AI-powered inspection robots with environmental sensors to monitor parks, detect violations, and assess air quality, enhancing operational efficiency and service delivery. Predictive analytics are also used to manage energy and water systems intelligently, supporting sustainability goals.

Masdar City stands as a model for circular economy and clean energy principles, while initiatives like the Smart Cities Lab and Abu Dhabi Innovation Accelerators foster collaboration among government agencies, private sector partners, and residents to co-create practical urban solutions.

The emirate is also advancing smart and autonomous transportation, with pilot AI-driven vehicle projects underway on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

These autonomous systems use perception technology to identify traffic signals, avoid obstacles, and ensure pedestrian safety further improving mobility and reducing emissions.

Digital platforms such as TAMM have transformed public service delivery, allowing residents and businesses to complete hundreds of transactions through a unified digital gateway. The platform has cut paper use by more than 90%, contributing to Abu Dhabi’s sustainability and climate goals.

Complementing these efforts, Abu Dhabi continues to expand its AI-based traffic management systems and promote electric and hybrid vehicles, aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative.

By blending technological advancement with a focus on people’s well-being, Abu Dhabi continues to set the standard for future-ready, human-centered smart cities worldwide.