Abu Dhabi police warns public of rising online real estate scams

The Abu Dhabi Police have issued a renewed warning to residents over the resurgence of online real estate scams, urging the public to exercise caution when responding to suspicious property listings on social media.

Authorities said fraudsters are increasingly posting fake property advertisements featuring photos of non-existent or unauthorized listings, often offered at unusually low prices to lure potential tenants and buyers into transferring deposits or initial rent payments.

“Scammers use forged contracts and counterfeit documents to convince victims to pay in advance for properties they do not own or that do not exist,” Abu Dhabi Police said, adding that the perpetrators typically disappear once payments are made.

Police reminded residents to verify property ownership through official channels, view the property in person, and ensure all legal documents are completed before making any financial transactions.

Investigators also warned against individuals posing as “agents” or “representatives” for fraudulent schemes. In such cases, scammers exploit the personal information and bank accounts of unsuspecting intermediaries to receive or withdraw illegal payments.

Authorities advised the public to deal only with licensed real estate offices, request agents to present valid Emirates ID, and ensure all transactions are processed through authorized offices with stamped receipts and official contracts.

“Residents should not be deceived by unrealistic offers or suspiciously low rental prices,” police emphasized, reminding the public to comply with regulations governing the documentation of rental contracts.

The warning coincides with the launch of the sixth edition of the “Be Cautious” (Khallak Hather) awareness campaign, a three-month initiative led by Abu Dhabi Police in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, the UAE Cybersecurity Council, police directorates, Abu Dhabi Media, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness on digital safety and protect the community from evolving forms of cyber and financial fraud.