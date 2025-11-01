Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Company to Pay Dh83,560 in Unpaid Wages and Benefits to Former Employee

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court (First Instance) has ordered a company to pay Dh83,560 to a former employee for unpaid wages and end-of-service benefits, according to a report from Al Khaleej newspaper. The ruling also requires the company to cover court fees, and the decision is immediately enforceable.

Court records show that the employee filed a lawsuit seeking a total of Dh85,000, which included Dh11,000 in overdue salary, Dh59,000 in end-of-service gratuity, and Dh15,000 for unused annual leave, along with legal expenses and an expedited decision.

The plaintiff stated that he had been employed with the company for nearly 12 years, receiving a basic salary of Dh5,600 and a total monthly pay of Dh11,000. Based on the evidence presented, the court confirmed the validity of the employment relationship and determined that the worker was entitled to his full benefits under UAE Labour Law, ordering the company to pay the total amount owed.

