Abu Dhabi authorities warn against crowding accident and fire scenes

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo23 mins ago

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have urged residents to avoid crowding around accident or fire sites, warning that such behavior can hinder emergency personnel and put bystanders at risk.

In a statement on X, the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority reminded the public to give way to ambulances and rescue teams. Prompt access to the scene is critical not only to assist the injured but also to prevent further accidents.

Officials noted that pedestrians gathering too close to accident sites may endanger themselves by standing near traffic or obstructing emergency operations.

A fine of Dh1,000 applies to anyone blocking traffic at accident scenes.

The authorities said the penalty aims to prevent crowding, illegal parking, and traffic congestion around such incidents.

Police also warned that taking photos or videos of accident victims or damaged vehicles and posting them online could lead to legal consequences.

