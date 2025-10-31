UAE Supreme Court uphold ruling increasing father’s alimony to ex-wife and six children

The Federal Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s decision ordering a father to increase monthly alimony payments to his ex-wife, the custodian of their six children, from Dh6,000 to Dh7,500, along with additional allowances for housing and domestic help.

The court rejected the father’s appeal and affirmed that determining alimony lies within the discretion of the trial court, which must weigh the payer’s financial capacity and the dependents’ needs “without unfairness or excess.”

Court records showed that the mother had previously obtained rulings granting her custody and requiring her ex-husband to provide for housing, utilities, and basic expenses. She later sought an increase, citing higher living costs, the children’s growing needs, and the birth of another daughter after the initial order.

The lower court ruled in her favor, raising the monthly allowance and setting an annual housing rent of Dh40,000, in addition to Dh3,000 for Eid clothing and Dh1,000 monthly for a domestic worker.

The father contested the ruling, claiming the new amount was excessive given his financial obligations. However, the Federal Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, finding no error in the lower court’s judgment.

The high court also noted that earlier rulings did not cover allowances for domestic help or Eid clothing, rendering the father’s challenge invalid.

Citing the UAE Personal Status Law, the court reiterated that alimony may be adjusted depending on changing circumstances and must take into account the payer’s means, the dependents’ needs, and the prevailing economic situation.