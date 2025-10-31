PH Restaurants Earn Michelin Stars and Global Recognition

The Philippines achieved a major milestone in its culinary and tourism industries as 108 restaurants from Manila, nearby provinces, and Cebu were honored in the first-ever MICHELIN Guide Philippines 2026.

The inaugural list features one restaurant awarded with two Michelin Stars, eight earning one star, 25 granted the Bib Gourmand distinction, and 74 recognized as Michelin Selected — a testament to the creativity, authenticity, and dedication of Filipino chefs.

Leading the honors was Chef Josh Boutwood’s Helm, which received two Michelin Stars for its contemporary tasting menu highlighting local ingredients and seasonality. Other Michelin Star awardees include Asador Alfonso, Celera, Gallery by Chele, Hapag, Inatô, Kasa Palma, Linamnam, and Toyo Eatery — showcasing both local and international culinary excellence.

The Bib Gourmand list, recognizing exceptional food at moderate prices, named 25 establishments — 19 in Metro Manila and six in Cebu. Cebu honorees include Abaseria Deli & Café, CUR8, Esmen, Lasa, Pares Batchoy Food House, and The Pig & Palm, while Manila favorites such as Cabel, Palm Grill Diliman, Manam, and Morning Sun Eatery also earned recognition.

Sustainability took the spotlight as Gallery by Chele received the Michelin Green Star for its commitment to community sourcing, biodiversity, and waste reduction.

Individual excellence was also celebrated: Don Patrick Baldosano of Linamnam won the Young Chef Award, Erin Recto of Hapag received the Service Award, and Benjamin Leal of Uma Nota was honored for Exceptional Cocktails.

The launch of the Michelin Guide Philippines took place on October 30 at Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport World Resorts, gathering top chefs, diplomats, and industry leaders to celebrate a defining moment in Philippine gastronomy.

Michelin Guide International Director Gwendal Poullennec praised the country’s “bold, generous, and deeply personal” cuisine, emphasizing its harmony of sweet, salty, sour, and umami flavors. He highlighted a new wave of young chefs who blend innovation with tradition, shaping a modern yet distinctly Filipino culinary identity.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco hailed the recognition as a historic step for the country’s tourism industry. “The Philippines stands before the world proud of its people, its heritage, and the flavors that reflect our nation’s grace and strength,” she said.

She added that gastronomy is now a vital pillar of the National Tourism Development Plan, reinforcing sustainability and community empowerment — aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “Love the Philippines” campaign for a globally competitive, proudly Filipino tourism sector.