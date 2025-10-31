Latest NewsNews

MTRCB Summons Viva Over Content Creator’s Profane Remarks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has summoned Viva Communications, Inc. for a dialogue after a viral video surfaced showing one of its content creators making profane remarks directed at the agency during the premiere of Dreamboi, an official entry to the CineSilip Film Festival 2025.

According to the MTRCB, the content creator’s statements were “disrespectful” to the institution and to the people who serve behind the Board.

In a letter dated October 23 addressed to Viva President Vincent G. Del Rosario, the agency said the meeting aims to encourage mutual understanding and promote responsible conduct in public events.

“In line with our Responsableng Panonood campaign and our vision for healthy collaborative practices with our stakeholders, we would like to invite you for a dialogue on the said report,” the letter stated.

While recognizing freedom of expression, the MTRCB expressed serious concern over the use of language that “undermines respect for public institutions and the standards governing film classification.”

The scheduled meeting on November 4 will serve as a platform for constructive dialogue, reinforcing the importance of professionalism and accountability within the entertainment industry.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 88 1

UAE Supreme Court uphold ruling increasing father’s alimony to ex-wife and six children

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 87 1

Abu Dhabi experimenting with smart glasses to personalize tourist experience

13 mins ago
Bongbong MarcosRamon Ang Facebook 1

‘Akala Ko Scam’: El Poco Cantina, Kodawari Miss Michelin Ceremony After Mistaking Invite for Spam

39 mins ago
viber image 2025 10 31 13 57 36 151

FINA Riyadh Chapter Kicks Off 5th Annual Flu Vaccination Campaign at the Philippine Embassy

60 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button