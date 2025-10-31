MTRCB Summons Viva Over Content Creator’s Profane Remarks

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has summoned Viva Communications, Inc. for a dialogue after a viral video surfaced showing one of its content creators making profane remarks directed at the agency during the premiere of Dreamboi, an official entry to the CineSilip Film Festival 2025.

According to the MTRCB, the content creator’s statements were “disrespectful” to the institution and to the people who serve behind the Board.

In a letter dated October 23 addressed to Viva President Vincent G. Del Rosario, the agency said the meeting aims to encourage mutual understanding and promote responsible conduct in public events.

“In line with our Responsableng Panonood campaign and our vision for healthy collaborative practices with our stakeholders, we would like to invite you for a dialogue on the said report,” the letter stated.

While recognizing freedom of expression, the MTRCB expressed serious concern over the use of language that “undermines respect for public institutions and the standards governing film classification.”

The scheduled meeting on November 4 will serve as a platform for constructive dialogue, reinforcing the importance of professionalism and accountability within the entertainment industry.