Marcos Announces Opening of SSS Office in Seoul for OFWs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the opening of a new Social Security System (SSS) office in Seoul, South Korea, ensuring that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will have easier access to essential government services.

Speaking before members of the Filipino community in Busan, the President said the SSS office, located at the Philippine Embassy in Seoul, will handle membership registration, contribution payments, and claims processing.

“I want to assure you, hindi namin kayo nakakalimutan. We are working hard to make sure government services reach you, all the way here in Korea or wherever you are,” Marcos said.

He emphasized that the initiative is part of his administration’s broader goal to make government services more accessible to Filipinos abroad and to strengthen social protection programs for OFWs.

Marcos also revealed that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will open a Philippine Consulate General in Busan next year, serving Filipinos in Busan, Ulsan, and Gimhae. The new office will process passports, civil registry documents, and other consular services.

“This is an important step to bring government services closer to Filipinos here in Busan,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to overseas Filipinos for their hard work and contributions, Marcos highlighted that they remain vital to the nation’s progress. “The Filipino worker is as good a worker as you will find anywhere in the world,” he said.

He reiterated his administration’s long-term goal of making overseas employment a choice rather than a necessity by creating more opportunities within the Philippines.

The President arrived in South Korea earlier this week to attend the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju.