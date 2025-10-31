Latest NewsNews

FINA Riyadh Chapter Kicks Off 5th Annual Flu Vaccination Campaign at the Philippine Embassy

The Filipino Nurses in Arabia (FiNA) Riyadh Chapter launched its 5th Annual Influenza Vaccination Campaign with the theme “Fight Flu” at the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, reaffirming its strong commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of the Filipino community.

The event was led by Ms. Divina Asug, Chair of the Medical Mission and Outreach Program, and Mr. Mark Dimasisil, Vice President of the FiNA Riyadh Chapter.

Supporting the Saudi Ministry of Health’s preventive health initiatives, the campaign aligns with the Health Sector Transformation Program, which promotes access to essential vaccines and aims to improve the quality of life through preventive care. It also highlighted the importance of flu vaccination, especially for high-risk groups — including individuals with chronic illnesses, the elderly, children, pregnant women, those with compromised immune systems, and healthcare professionals.

The campaign’s success was attributed to the dedication of FiNA officers, members, and volunteers. FiNA, together with the Philippine Embassy and the Filipino community, expressed gratitude to the Riyadh Third Health Cluster and the Saudi MOH for their continued support in advancing the welfare of Filipinos in the Kingdom.

Philippine Ambassador H.E. Raymond R. Balatbat commended FiNA and the Filipino Community Volunteers for bringing flu vaccination services closer to Filipinos in Riyadh. He also announced that FiNA’s Eastern and Al Ahsa Chapters will hold similar campaigns in the coming weeks.

