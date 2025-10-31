BOC to auction 7 luxury cars forfeited by contractors Discaya couple

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced that only seven of the 13 seized luxury vehicles owned by contractors Pacifico “Curlee” and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya will be auctioned off next month.

BOC spokesperson Chris Bendijo said the couple filed a voluntary forfeiture, choosing not to contest the seizure of seven vehicles that had no import entry records or payment certificates.

The cars up for auction include a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Benz G63 and G500, Lincoln Navigator L, and Toyota Tundra and Sequoia.

“They are waiving ownership of these vehicles but reserving their right to pursue claims against the importers and car dealers,” Bendijo said.

The public auction will proceed on November 15, with plans to livestream the event.

Meanwhile, the remaining six luxury cars, which have import documents but questionable payment records, remain under review. The Discayas have submitted a position paper and offered a compromise penalty, which the BOC legal division is now evaluating.

Penalties could include additional charges and a 20-percent fine of the landed cost, covering transportation, production, and insurance.

The 13 seized cars are valued at around ₱200 million, Bendijo said. Proceeds from the auction will go to the BOC’s forfeiture fund before being turned over to the National Treasury.