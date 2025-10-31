BIR employee faces complaint for allegedly rude behavior

A woman has filed a complaint against an employee of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in Novaliches, Quezon City, for allegedly being rude while she sought assistance in obtaining a taxpayer identification number (TIN) ID.

Complainant Nica Cadalin went viral on TikTok after posting a video of herself crying following the incident. In the video, she questioned the employee’s conduct, saying, “Bakit ganyan ang employee niyo? Bakit nasa government kayo? Nangangailangan ng tulong yung tao. Pare-pareho tayong tao dito.”

Cadalin said she visited the BIR office to apply for a TIN ID for employment purposes. She initially tried registering online through the BIR’s Online Registration and Update System but repeatedly encountered errors.

When she sought help from a staff member, the employee allegedly became impatient and told her to try again online or go to the BIR main office instead.

She recalled that the employee spoke to her in English throughout the exchange, which made her feel belittled. “Sobrang impatient niya. Yung sarcasm, yung magmumukha ka talagang bobo na ba’t di ko daw maintindihan,” Cadalin said.

Cadalin said the employee’s tone became more agitated when she commented on the worker’s attitude. “Sinabi ko, siguro kelangan niyo na ho magpahinga kasi baka hindi po kayo ready to serve the people. Tumaas talaga yung boses niya,” she added.

A person who witnessed the scene reportedly approached Cadalin after the confrontation, during which she broke down in tears. She left the office without completing her transaction.

Cadalin has since filed a formal complaint against the BIR employee before the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

The BIR Novaliches office said the employee went on leave after the incident, and that the worker’s contract will be terminated effective November 1. A show-cause order was also issued, requiring the employee to explain the incident.

Under Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, government workers must uphold professionalism, integrity, and courtesy in serving the public.

Citizens may report similar complaints against government personnel through the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Hotline.