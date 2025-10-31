Latest NewsNews

‘Akala Ko Scam’: El Poco Cantina, Kodawari Miss Michelin Ceremony After Mistaking Invite for Spam

Two Filipino restaurants, El Poco Cantina in Malate and Kodawari in Makati, found themselves part of the inaugural Michelin Guide Philippines 2026 list despite missing the awards ceremony — all because they thought their invitation emails were scams.

El Poco Cantina owner Richard Ken “Tots” Ramirez shared on Facebook that he accidentally blocked the Michelin email, thinking it was a phishing attempt. “We got Michelin Selected without me even knowing because I blocked the email,” he wrote, adding humorously, “Akala ko scam yung Michelin.”

Similarly, Kodawari co-owner Toni Potenciano revealed that their Michelin invite had gone to her spam folder, which she only discovered after a hectic day dealing with personal matters. “Kodawari Salcedo is a Michelin-selected restaurant,” she confirmed, thanking her team for the achievement.

Social media users reacted with amusement and congratulations. One comment read, “Pasado na sa Michelin, pasado pa sa cybersecurity awareness!”

Michelin’s “Selected” category honors restaurants that serve well-cooked dishes made from quality ingredients — just below the Bib Gourmand and star levels. El Poco Cantina is known for its tacos and horchata, while Kodawari is praised for its comforting gyudon.

