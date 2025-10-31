Abu Dhabi experimenting with smart glasses to personalize tourist experience

Abu Dhabi is experimenting an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven system and testing smart glasses technology to deliver more personalized and immersive experiences for visitors, officials announced at the Skift Global Forum.

Steve Cox, Executive Director of Strategic Marketing and Communication at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), said the initiative aims to transform how travelers experience the capital by combining advanced data analytics and wearable technology.

Cox said the AI system will personalize every stage of a traveler’s journey, from airport arrivals to attractions, while allowing DCT Abu Dhabi to test and adjust marketing campaigns in real time based on audience response.

At the same time, DCT Abu Dhabi is experimenting with Meta smart glasses, which enable content creators to record their surroundings from a first-person perspective, offering audiences a more authentic view of Abu Dhabi’s culture and lifestyle.

“We’re working on really shifting the way we’re doing it — having the creators experience the destination through their eyes, through the metaglasses,” Cox said.

Officials said the twin initiatives form part of Abu Dhabi’s long-term digital transformation strategy, which seeks to build “the world’s best visitor experience practice” through data-driven insights and innovative technology. The project also complements DCT Abu Dhabi’s partnerships with Etihad Airways and the Experience Abu Dhabi platform.