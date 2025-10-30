Two-Year-Old Emirati Boy Drowns in Farm Pool in Dibba Al-Fujairah

A family gathering in Dibba Al-Fujairah ended in tragedy last Friday evening after a two-year-old Emirati boy drowned in a swimming pool at a private farm, turning what was meant to be a joyful weekend into heartbreak.

According to family members, the incident occurred during their usual Friday get-together, a tradition they observed weekly to enjoy outdoor time together. The child had been playing near the pool when the accident happened. Despite the family’s careful safety measures, a brief lapse in attention proved fatal.

The boy’s uncle told Gulf News that the pool area was normally secured. “The place is always locked, and the gate is designed so that children can’t reach it,” he said. “But that day, one of the adults entered to get something and left the door slightly open. The lights were off, and the child must have slipped inside without anyone noticing.”

He added that the accident happened within seconds. “The pool isn’t deep, and the latch is childproof — but those few seconds were enough. The nanny didn’t see him, and fate took its course.”

Family members immediately rushed the boy to Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

“The family received the news with patience and faith,” his uncle said. “We’ve always been cautious about pool safety — we never leave doors open, and we make sure all precautions are in place. But one moment of distraction can change everything.”

Remembering the child, he said, “We lost a sweet, lively soul. He was always laughing, running around, and filling our gatherings with joy. His absence has left a deep void in our hearts. We pray that he becomes a bird in paradise and an intercessor for his parents. The pain is immense, but faith helps us endure.”