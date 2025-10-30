Latest NewsNews

Sam Milby reveals he has latent autoimmune diabetes (LADA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Actor and singer Sam Milby has revealed that he has been diagnosed with latent autoimmune diabetes in adults (LADA), a rare form of diabetes also known as Type 1.5 diabetes.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News during Cornerstone Entertainment’s anniversary celebration, Milby said he had undergone a full medical checkup in Singapore where two endocrinologists confirmed the diagnosis.

“There was a fan who commented, ‘Maybe you’re not Type 2, maybe you’re Type 1.5,’” Milby recalled. “So I did my research, asked my endocrinologist, and had a checkup in Singapore. The two doctors decided to do a blood test — and it was confirmed.”

LADA, Milby explained, is an autoimmune condition in which the body slowly loses its ability to produce insulin, similar to Type 1 diabetes.

“It’s called LADA — it’s an autoimmune disease,” he said. “It means I’m diagnosed as Type 2 now, but eventually, I’ll become Type 1.”

When asked about the seriousness of his condition, Milby was candid. “It’s bad,” he admitted. “Type 1 is the worst — Tito Gary [Valenciano] has Type 1. It means your pancreas doesn’t produce insulin at all. So I may have to start insulin shots eventually. That’s just how it is.”

Despite the diagnosis, Milby said he remains positive and grateful. “It’s part of my life,” he said. “I have discipline when it comes to food, but it was still surprising because I always thought I was a healthy person. It’s sad, but it’s part of my life.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, LADA is a slow-progressing form of Type 1 diabetes that typically develops in adults. Patients may not require insulin immediately, but as insulin production declines, treatment eventually mirrors that of Type 1 diabetes.

Milby, known for his fitness and healthy lifestyle, said he plans to manage his condition with discipline and medical supervision.

“Ganun talaga,” he said. “It’s part of life.”

