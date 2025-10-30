Latest NewsNews

Marcos orders more cost cutting across government

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago

resident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, Oct. 30, ordered more government agencies to implement tighter cost controls on their infrastructure projects following the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) move to recalibrate construction material prices to reflect real market rates—cutting them by up to 50 percent.

“The quality of what we build will not be compromised. The only thing weakened will be corruption,” Marcos said in his departure statement before flying to Gyeongju, South Korea, for the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

He said the DPWH’s recalibration would serve as the new benchmark for infrastructure spending across government, with savings to be redirected to programs that “uplift families, support livelihoods, and strengthen communities.”

“This is the accountability our citizens deserve,” the president said. “It will not be limited to Public Works but shall be the norm across government.”

Under Marcos’ directive, the Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Transportation (DOTr), and National Irrigation Administration (NIA) must immediately adopt the same pricing system as the DPWH.

The measure targets cost reductions in classroom construction, farm-to-market roads, irrigation systems, and hospital projects beginning 2026. Officials estimate the government could save billions of pesos, which may be redirected to key social and economic programs.

“When funds are protected and spent with discipline, prices ease, opportunities grow, and communities thrive,” Marcos said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to eliminate corruption in public works and promote transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

“The savings we secure will go where they matter most,” he added.

