Marcos joins 50th anniversary celebration of ‘Thrilla in Manila’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joined boxing fans on Wednesday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary “Thrilla in Manila,” one of the most iconic matches in boxing history.

The event, titled “Thrilla in Manila 2,” paid tribute to the historic heavyweight bout between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, which took place on October 1, 1975, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

President Marcos attended the commemoration with First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where they were welcomed by former Senator Manny Pacquiao Jr., CEO of MP Promotions and event organizer; former Senator Mar Roxas II, owner of Araneta City; and Jorge L. Araneta, Chairman of the Araneta Group of Companies.

The President witnessed an exciting middleweight clash between Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, and Thai boxer Kittisak Klinson, which ended in a draw.

“Thrilla in Manila 2” also showcased top Filipino boxers taking on international fighters, including WBC Strawweight World Champion Melvin Jerusalem, Olympic medalist Eumir Marcial, and fighters Carl Jammes Martin and Marlon Tapales.

Beyond honoring the 1975 Ali-Frazier bout, the event aimed to highlight the Philippines’ rich boxing legacy and promote Filipino athletes on the world stage.

Last September, Malacañang issued Memorandum Circular No. 99, directing all government agencies to support the golden anniversary of the boxing classic.

The original “Thrilla in Manila” was personally attended by then-President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. and the First Family. In that fight, Ali defeated Frazier via TKO in the 14th round to reclaim the heavyweight title, receiving a trophy from President Marcos Sr.

President Marcos Jr.’s presence at “Thrilla in Manila 2” reaffirms his administration’s commitment to sports development and to inspiring future generations of Filipino athletes.

