Former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza Expresses Grief Over Emman’s Passing

Staff Report

Former Manila Mayor and Congressman Lito Atienza went live on Facebook on Thursday to share his grief over the death of his beloved granddaughter, Emman Atienza.

The live broadcast link was shared by Atienza’s associate, Eric Cham. During the emotional video, the father of television host Kuya Kim Atienza expressed deep sorrow and gratitude to everyone who extended condolences and prayers to their family following the loss of his grandson.

“It is painful and truly heartbreaking for anyone to experience this,” Atienza said. “But we accept that every life has an end. We all have a beginning and an end… what matters is how we use the time in between — for good and for what is right.”

He thanked friends, relatives, and supporters from the Philippines and abroad — including those in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore — for their sympathy and prayers.

Throughout the Facebook Live, the former mayor’s emotions were evident as he mourned the passing of Emman, who died on October 22 at just 19 years old.

