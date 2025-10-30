Dubai Court Dismisses Mother’s Custody and Financial Claim Against Ex-Husband

The Dubai Personal Status Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a mother seeking to regain custody of her two sons and additional financial support from her former husband, ruling that the case had already been conclusively resolved in previous court decisions.

Judge Majed Saif Mohammed Al Maamari of the Fourth Personal Status Circuit presided over the case. After reviewing all prior judgments and documents, the court issued its final ruling on October 22, 2025, rejecting all claims.

The court found the lawsuit legally inadmissible because the matters of custody, alimony, and related financial requests had already been settled in earlier proceedings. The parents divorced in 2016, when the mother was initially granted custody of the children, along with alimony and housing allowances. In 2020, custody was transferred to the father after the children surpassed the legal age limit for maternal custody under UAE law. That decision was upheld on appeal and confirmed by the Court of Cassation, making it final.

Despite those rulings, the mother filed a new lawsuit in August 2025, claiming her younger son, aged 16, wanted to live with her. She also sought Dh10,000 in monthly maintenance, Dh1,000 for internet and study expenses, full payment of school fees, a domestic helper, and either a 2022 Nissan Patrol or a Dh200,000 cash equivalent for transportation.

Lawyers from Al Awami Al Mansoori Advocates and Legal Consultants, representing the father, argued that the new case was a repetition of matters already decided by final judgment. Defense counsel Mohammed Al Awami Al Mansoori emphasized that the same parties, subject, and cause had been previously adjudicated, preventing the court from rehearing the dispute.

The court also confirmed that the elder son, who turned 18 in June 2025, had reached the age of legal majority and therefore must represent himself in personal status matters. As such, the mother had no legal standing to file claims on his behalf.

All financial requests — including maintenance, school fees, and vehicle or cash allowance — were rejected, as they were tied to the custody issue, which had already been conclusively decided. The court found no new evidence or change in circumstances that would justify reopening the case.

During preliminary hearings, the court instructed the father to submit financial disclosures, including salary and bank records. The documents showed ownership of six vehicles and a personal bank account at a local financial institution.

In its final decision, the court dismissed all claims related to both sons, confirmed the prior rulings on custody, and ordered the plaintiff to pay court fees plus Dh500 in legal costs. The judgment effectively closes a decade-long family dispute.