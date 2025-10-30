Dubai court dismisses employee’s Dh3-m compensation claim against former employer

The Dubai Civil Court has dismissed a Dh3 million compensation lawsuit filed by an Arab employee against his former company and its manager, following his acquittal in an embezzlement case involving Dh6.9 million.

Court documents showed that the employee, who earned Dh20,000 per month, filed the lawsuit claiming material and moral damages, citing the loss of income for nearly three years and damage to his reputation after being accused of misappropriating company funds.

He was initially convicted by a lower criminal court, fined Dh10,000, and ordered to repay Dh139,500, but was later acquitted on appeal.

In response, the company maintained that it had merely exercised its legal right to report suspected financial irregularities identified during an internal audit.

The court ruled that there was no evidence of malice or bad faith in the company’s complaint, and that the defendants had not abused their right to litigation.

As a result, the employee’s compensation claim was dismissed.