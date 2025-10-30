DMW Chief Visits Filipino Seasonal Workers in South Korea

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure the welfare and safety of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac personally met with Filipino seasonal workers from Pura, Tarlac, who are currently employed in Geochang, South Korea, on October 29, 2025.

The visit aimed to directly assess the working and living conditions of the Filipino farmworkers, listen to their concerns, and identify areas where government support can be strengthened to improve their welfare abroad.

Secretary Cacdac also met with Local Chief Executive Guo In Mo and other Filipino laborers working in apple, strawberry, and grape farms, as well as those engaged in flower planting in South Korea.

Joining Secretary Cacdac were Labor Attaché Rosemarie Gondranious-Duquez, Welfare Officer Cornelia DG Chanco, and officials from South Korean authorities. The delegation distributed gifts from the Philippines, which were warmly received by both the Korean employers and the Filipino workers.

The visit underscores the DMW’s proactive measures to protect the rights and dignity of Filipino migrant workers. Through direct engagement with both workers and local authorities, the agency seeks to strengthen its programs and provide comprehensive support to overseas Filipinos.

The DMW recently began redeploying seasonal workers to South Korea following reports of challenges faced by some workers in the past. This renewed deployment process forms part of the agency’s intensified efforts to ensure that every OFW works under safe, legal, and humane conditions.