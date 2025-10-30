Anti-POGO Act becomes law as Marcos bans offshore gaming operations

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law Republic Act (RA) No. 12312, or the “Anti-POGO Act of 2025,” which formally bans all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and their service providers from operating in the country.

Signed on October 23, 2025, the new law repeals Republic Act No. 11590, which previously allowed and taxed offshore gaming operations. RA 12312 underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and order, protecting citizens’ rights, and upholding human dignity.

“The State recognizes that the maintenance of peace and order, the protection of life, liberty, and property, and the promotion of the general welfare are paramount for the meaningful enjoyment of democracy,” the law stated.

The measure originated as Senate Bill No. 2868, passed by the Senate on June 9, 2025, and later adopted by the House of Representatives as an amendment to House Bill No. 10987 on June 11, 2025.

The signing of the Anti-POGO Act follows Executive Order No. 74, issued by President Marcos in November 2024, which imposed an immediate ban on offshore and internet gaming operations due to national security and public safety concerns.

In his 2024 State of the Nation Address, President Marcos cited cases of human trafficking, torture, and other crimes linked to POGO hubs as reasons for the ban, stressing that eliminating the industry would address “many of the problems the Philippines is encountering.”

Under RA 12312, violators face severe penalties:

• First offense: imprisonment of 6 to 8 years and a fine between ₱300,000 and ₱15 million;

• Second offense: imprisonment of 8 years and 1 day to 10 years and a fine between ₱15 million and ₱30 million;

• Third offense: imprisonment of 10 years and 1 day to 12 years and a fine between ₱30 million and ₱50 million.

Public officials found guilty will receive the maximum penalty, while foreign violators will be deported after serving their sentence and permanently barred from re-entering the country.

The Anti-POGO Act of 2025 marks a decisive step by the Marcos administration to curb criminality and reinforce the country’s stance against offshore gambling operations.