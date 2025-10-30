Abu Dhabi Police Warn Public Against New Online and Phone Scams

Abu Dhabi Police have once again reminded the public to stay alert against the growing number of online and phone scams, emphasizing the importance of vigilance in preventing cybercrime.

In a video message released by the force, Lieutenant Colonel Ali Faris Al Nuaimi, Head of the Cybercrime Department, cautioned residents about new and increasingly deceptive methods used by scammers to obtain personal and financial information.

Lt. Col. Al Nuaimi urged the public not to share personal or banking details over the phone or online and to avoid clicking on suspicious links or advertisements before verifying their sources.

He also warned residents not to be deceived by “too-good-to-be-true” offers, explaining that such schemes are often used by fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting individuals.

“Always stay alert and aware,” he said. “Your awareness is the first line of defence against scammers.”

Abu Dhabi Police continue to encourage the community to report any suspicious messages, calls, or online activities through the official reporting channels to help authorities combat cybercrime effectively.