Three aircrafts linked to ex-Rep. Zaldy Co no longer in the Philippines – CAAP

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed that three aircraft connected to resigned Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co have left the country.

According to CAAP, two AgustaWestland helicopters flew to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, on August 20 and September 11, respectively, while a Gulfstream jet has been in Singapore since August 16.

In a statement, the aviation regulator said it “continues to closely monitor all registered air assets in accordance with the law.”

The confirmation comes after Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon revealed in September that Co owned ₱4.7 billion worth of air assets registered under various company names.

Co is currently being tracked by authorities after being linked to alleged large-scale corruption in flood control projects, which have implicated several lawmakers and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).