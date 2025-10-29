Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Three aircrafts linked to ex-Rep. Zaldy Co no longer in the Philippines – CAAP

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed that three aircraft connected to resigned Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co have left the country.

According to CAAP, two AgustaWestland helicopters flew to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, on August 20 and September 11, respectively, while a Gulfstream jet has been in Singapore since August 16.

In a statement, the aviation regulator said it “continues to closely monitor all registered air assets in accordance with the law.”

The confirmation comes after Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon revealed in September that Co owned ₱4.7 billion worth of air assets registered under various company names.

Co is currently being tracked by authorities after being linked to alleged large-scale corruption in flood control projects, which have implicated several lawmakers and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 79 1

Marcos: Philippines ready to lead ASEAN in 2026

15 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 78 1

Turkish man fined for emotional abuse after calling ex-wife “chubby”

9 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 75 1

Abu Dhabi intensifies campaign against abandoned vehicles and equipment in public areas

46 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 74

Abu Dhabi police warned public against new wave of cyber scams

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button