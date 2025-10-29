Marcos: Philippines ready to lead ASEAN in 2026

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines is ready to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026, succeeding Malaysia.

In his arrival statement following the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, President Marcos reaffirmed the country’s commitment to advancing ASEAN’s goals of unity, inclusivity, and sustainability as the region faces future challenges together.

During the summit, the President met with leaders from Cambodia, Canada, Thailand, Japan, the European Union, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Nations to discuss ways to strengthen partnerships and expand cooperation in key strategic areas.

“I thank them for expressing their support for our ASEAN Chairship in 2026,” President Marcos said.

The President also extended his gratitude to Malaysia, the 2025 ASEAN Chair and host of this year’s summit, for its successful leadership.

“During the closing ceremony of the summits, Malaysia turned over the ASEAN Chairmanship to us. As the 2026 Chair of ASEAN, the Philippines looks forward to building on Malaysia’s inclusivity and sustainability theme and carrying ASEAN forward under our own theme, ‘Navigate Our Future, Together,’” he said.

President Marcos also highlighted ASEAN’s historic decision to welcome Timor-Leste as the bloc’s 11th member.

“This marks a significant step in reaffirming ASEAN’s commitment to unity and inclusivity,” he said, adding that the Philippines remains dedicated to helping Timor-Leste strengthen its capacity to fulfill its obligations as a full member and contribute to building a more people-centered ASEAN.