IECEP KSA CRC sponsors ECE Student Summit 2025 in Caloocan City to support aspiring Filipino engineers

In a bid to support the next generation of Filipino engineers, the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-Central Region Chapter (IECEP KSA CRC) proudly sponsored the ECE Student Summit 2025, a one-day event held in Caloocan City that brought together Electronics Engineering students from various institutions for academic and leadership development.

Organized by the IECEP NCR North-East Student Chapter and UCC Student Chapter, the summit themed “Phase Shift: The Power Beyond Mind,” showcased the talents and skills of future engineers through a series of competitive and engaging activities.

DSCF0518

The event featured several interschool competitions designed to test participants’ knowledge and problem-solving abilities, including the ECE Math Olympiad, Elite Electronics Showdown, and Interscholastic Quiz Show. Outstanding students were also recognized during the ECE Most Outstanding Students segment for their exemplary academic performance, leadership, and contributions to their schools.

DSCF0880 DSCF0981

Engr. Leo R. Argoso Jr. served as the primary sponsor, representing the IECEP Biomedical Electronics Engineering Society (BEES) and KSA-CRC. His involvement underscored the organization’s commitment to nurturing the young and aspiring Filipino electronics engineers and promoting excellence in the field.

