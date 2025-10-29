DMW: 220 Filipinos rescued from Myanmar scam hub; possibility of more cases remains

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed that 220 Filipino nationals have been rescued from an online scam hub in Myawaddy, Myanmar, and are now receiving government assistance after crossing into Thailand.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said during a media briefing on Oct. 27 that 66 victims were initially rescued, followed by 154 more who recently crossed into Mae Sot, a town in western Thailand bordering eastern Myanmar. The department has dispatched aid teams to provide financial assistance, food, accommodation, and other essential services.

The rescued workers are among 222 Filipinos who sought help from the Philippine Embassy in Yangon after law enforcement authorities in Myanmar conducted operations in the KK Park compound, a known scam hub in Myawaddy.

“As to whether madagdagan pa yung 220 remains to be seen kasi 222 yung humingi ng tulong sa Embassy sa Yangon nung isang araw. But we are still looking at the possibility na baka madagdagan pa,” Cacdac said.

The DMW said it continues to coordinate with the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok and the Philippine Embassy in Yangon for documentation and eventual repatriation of the affected individuals.

Similar cases in the region

Cacdac said the DMW is not ruling out the possibility that more Filipinos remain in the KK Park area or other scam compounds in the region.

Cacdac said the government continues to monitor similar cases in neighboring countries, citing discussions with Philippine officials in Cambodia who estimated that 200 to 300 Filipinos may still be working in scam hubs across the region.

“We cannot be so naive as to say tapos na ang kwento dito,” Cacdac said. “Both the DMW and the DFA are still in the process of finding out if there are more Filipinos working in the scam hubs at least in Cambodia.”

Cacdac said two people were previously sentenced to life in prison and fined PHP 2 million for human trafficking. In September, authorities rescued four Filipinos at Ninoy Aquino International Airport who were being sent to Cambodia. He added that 13 more victims were recently rescued in Rizal and Palawan, and their recruiters were arrested.

Public cautioned against illegal recruiters

Cacdac reiterated the government’s warning to the public against illegal recruitment and deceptive job offers that could lead to trafficking. He urged prospective overseas workers to verify employment opportunities through official DMW channels and to be cautious of recruiters offering travel through unconventional routes.

“Pinag-iingat po natin ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa mga nag-aalok ng ganitong klaseng trabaho, kapag dinala na po kayo sa bundok, mag-isip na kayo. Huwag pumatol sa ganitong klaseng trabaho—umatras na po kayo dahil wala pong kahihinatnan kundi problema, perwisyo, at stress.”

“Kung hindi kayo dinadaan sa airport at sa halip ay dinadaan sa bundok o sa Palawan para mag-exit, malinaw na senyales na ito ng iligal na transaksyon. Umatras na po kayo habang maaga pa,” dagdag pa niya.

The DMW urged Filipinos seeking overseas employment to verify job offers through official government channels and avoid social media postings or third-party recruiters that could lead to illegal recruitment or human trafficking.