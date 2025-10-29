Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi police warned public against new wave of cyber scams

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo24 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Police have renewed their call for the public to stay alert amid the growing number of online and phone scams targeting residents.

In a video advisory, Lieutenant Colonel Ali Faris Al Nuaimi, Head of the Cybercrime Department, cautioned the public about increasingly sophisticated tactics used by fraudsters to obtain personal and financial information.

He reminded residents never to share banking or personal details over the phone or online and to verify the authenticity of links or advertisements before clicking on them.

Lt. Col. Al Nuaimi also warned against falling for offers that appear “too good to be true,” saying such schemes are commonly used to deceive and exploit unsuspecting individuals.

“Stay alert and vigilant,” he urged. “Your awareness is your first line of defense against scammers.”

Abu Dhabi Police encouraged residents to immediately report suspicious messages, phone calls, or online activities through official reporting channels.

