Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi intensifies campaign against abandoned vehicles and equipment in public areas

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo47 mins ago

The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched a wide-reaching awareness campaign to discourage the abandonment of vehicles, boats, and equipment in public spaces.

Carrying the slogan “Our Home, Our Responsibility – Our Neighbourhoods, Our Identity,” the initiative aims to educate residents on the importance of maintaining Abu Dhabi’s clean, orderly, and visually appealing environment while ensuring compliance with municipal regulations.

The campaign forms part of the DMT’s broader efforts to preserve the urban landscape and support the emirate’s vision of a sustainable, safe, and livable city that enhances the quality of life for all.

Authorities underscored that leaving vehicles, boats, or other equipment unattended or parked haphazardly in public or residential areas can damage the city’s image, cause inconvenience, and negatively affect the environment.

Through this initiative, the DMT seeks to strengthen public cooperation and shared responsibility by urging residents to report abandoned items and work with officials to eliminate visual clutter and maintain cleanliness in their communities.

As part of the campaign, field inspections were conducted across key areas, while educational materials were distributed through the Municipality’s social media channels and the Fureejna mobile app to reach a wider audience.

The DMT said the campaign has helped raise awareness about protecting Abu Dhabi’s aesthetic and cultural identity, emphasizing that maintaining the city’s beauty is a collective duty.

The department reaffirmed that collaboration between residents and authorities remains essential in keeping Abu Dhabi among the world’s most beautiful and sustainable cities.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo47 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 79 1

Marcos: Philippines ready to lead ASEAN in 2026

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 78 1

Turkish man fined for emotional abuse after calling ex-wife “chubby”

10 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 77 1

Three aircrafts linked to ex-Rep. Zaldy Co no longer in the Philippines – CAAP

32 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 74

Abu Dhabi police warned public against new wave of cyber scams

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button