Abu Dhabi intensifies campaign against abandoned vehicles and equipment in public areas

The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched a wide-reaching awareness campaign to discourage the abandonment of vehicles, boats, and equipment in public spaces.

Carrying the slogan “Our Home, Our Responsibility – Our Neighbourhoods, Our Identity,” the initiative aims to educate residents on the importance of maintaining Abu Dhabi’s clean, orderly, and visually appealing environment while ensuring compliance with municipal regulations.

The campaign forms part of the DMT’s broader efforts to preserve the urban landscape and support the emirate’s vision of a sustainable, safe, and livable city that enhances the quality of life for all.

Authorities underscored that leaving vehicles, boats, or other equipment unattended or parked haphazardly in public or residential areas can damage the city’s image, cause inconvenience, and negatively affect the environment.

Through this initiative, the DMT seeks to strengthen public cooperation and shared responsibility by urging residents to report abandoned items and work with officials to eliminate visual clutter and maintain cleanliness in their communities.

As part of the campaign, field inspections were conducted across key areas, while educational materials were distributed through the Municipality’s social media channels and the Fureejna mobile app to reach a wider audience.

The DMT said the campaign has helped raise awareness about protecting Abu Dhabi’s aesthetic and cultural identity, emphasizing that maintaining the city’s beauty is a collective duty.

The department reaffirmed that collaboration between residents and authorities remains essential in keeping Abu Dhabi among the world’s most beautiful and sustainable cities.