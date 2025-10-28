Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Honored as “Ambassador of Goodwill for Peace” by UNAP

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo60 mins ago

The United Nations Association of the Philippines (UNAP) has conferred the title of “Ambassador of Goodwill for Peace” on Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to strengthening UAE–Philippines relations and advancing humanitarian causes.

The honor was presented during the 80th anniversary celebration of the United Nations and the Outstanding Humanitarian Awards Night held on October 24, 2025.

Ambassador Al Zaabi was cited for his continued support of humanitarian and development initiatives that embody the vision of the UAE’s late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a global pioneer in humanitarian work.

This legacy, sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made humanitarian service a key pillar of the UAE’s foreign policy, promoting tolerance, coexistence, and shared prosperity.

In recent years, the UAE has consistently extended aid to the Philippines through relief operations, medical missions, and the dispatch of humanitarian supplies to communities affected by natural disasters and crises.

These ongoing efforts underscore the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting people in times of need and to fostering peace and international solidarity.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo60 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

571009036 1192253996363093 338563458785062810 n 1

ICI to finalize livestreaming rules ahead of November 11 hearing

5 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 82

Kalba court orders man to repay Dh100,000 over undelivered car

16 mins ago
ndc

Filipino innovators invited to join national hackathon competition with cash prizes and residency opportunities

41 mins ago
IMG 2739

Quo warranto case filed vs. Sen. Erwin Tulfo over alleged citizenship issue

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button