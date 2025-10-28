UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Honored as “Ambassador of Goodwill for Peace” by UNAP

The United Nations Association of the Philippines (UNAP) has conferred the title of “Ambassador of Goodwill for Peace” on Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to strengthening UAE–Philippines relations and advancing humanitarian causes.

The honor was presented during the 80th anniversary celebration of the United Nations and the Outstanding Humanitarian Awards Night held on October 24, 2025.

Ambassador Al Zaabi was cited for his continued support of humanitarian and development initiatives that embody the vision of the UAE’s late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a global pioneer in humanitarian work.

This legacy, sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made humanitarian service a key pillar of the UAE’s foreign policy, promoting tolerance, coexistence, and shared prosperity.

In recent years, the UAE has consistently extended aid to the Philippines through relief operations, medical missions, and the dispatch of humanitarian supplies to communities affected by natural disasters and crises.

These ongoing efforts underscore the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting people in times of need and to fostering peace and international solidarity.