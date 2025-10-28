OFW injured after being stabbed with screwdriver in Rizal

A 39-year-old Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) was injured after being stabbed multiple times with a screwdriver by a man in Barangay San Jose on Monday afternoon, October 27.

According to a police report, the victim, identified only as “Aira,” was walking to a store along B4, Phase 1, Kasiglahan Village at around 4:45 p.m. when the suspect, “Patrick,” 24, suddenly attacked her from behind and stabbed her repeatedly without apparent reason.

A witness at the scene intervened and managed to wrestle away the weapon from the suspect. Other residents immediately called nearby police officers, who arrested the suspect on the spot and seized the 8-inch screwdriver used in the assault.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to East Avenue Medical Center, where she remains under treatment.

Police said the suspect is now under custody and will be charged with frustrated murder.