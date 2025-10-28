Marcos slams China’s illegal acts in South China Sea at ASEAN Summits

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. used the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related leaders’ meetings to denounce China’s illegal and coercive activities in the South China Sea, particularly within the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

During his intervention at the 13th ASEAN–US Summit, Marcos raised alarm over the “dangerous maneuvers and coercive actions” that obstruct legitimate Philippine operations in its maritime zones and airspace.

Although he did not name China directly in his remarks, a government source confirmed that the President was referring to Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels, which have been involved in aggressive actions resulting in injuries to Filipino personnel and losses for local fishers.

“It is regrettable that incidents continue to occur in the West Philippine Sea that have endangered the lives of Philippine personnel and the safety of our vessels and aircraft,” Marcos said, adding that such actions violate international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 South China Sea Arbitration Award.

The President reiterated these concerns during the 28th ASEAN–Japan Summit and the 20th ASEAN–East Asia Summit (EAS), which was attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

For the first time, Marcos also directly condemned China’s move to declare Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), a traditional fishing ground off Zambales province, as a so-called “nature reserve.”

The Philippines filed a diplomatic protest against the declaration in September, calling it an “illegitimate and unlawful action.”

“We strongly protested such a declaration,” the President said. “Bajo de Masinloc is a long-standing and integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction.”

“The Philippines likewise has the exclusive authority to establish environmental protection areas over its territory and relevant maritime zones,” he added.

Marcos’ remarks mark one of his strongest public condemnations of China’s activities in Philippine waters, underscoring Manila’s continuing call for respect of international law and a rules-based order in the South China Sea.