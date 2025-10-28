Malacañang: Due process must be observed in flood control probe

Malacañang defended the government’s handling of the alleged flood control fund scam, saying that while authorities are working to address the issue, due process must be observed to ensure that no one’s rights are violated.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro responded to calls from business groups and labor unions urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to take “bold, concrete steps” against corruption to restore public trust in government institutions.

“Sa mga naiinip, ang pamahalaan po ay nasa tamang pagkilos na naaayon sa batas. Hindi po natin puwedeng madaliin ang lahat kung ito naman ay lalabag sa batas at karapatang pantao,” Castro said.

She explained that the administration is committed to accountability but must operate within legal bounds. “Kayo rin po ay mabibiktima kapag walang due process,” she added.

The call from business and workers’ groups included proposals for reforms in the national budget process, recovery of stolen assets, and the creation of a special Sandiganbayan division to handle infrastructure corruption cases.

They lamented the government’s reliance on immigration lookout bulletins instead of hold departure orders for personalities implicated in the scandal.

Castro said that since President Marcos flagged the issue in his State of the Nation Address, the government has acted through asset freezes ordered by the Anti-Money Laundering Council, case filings, and the issuance of lookout bulletins.

She clarified that only the courts can issue hold departure orders and arrest warrants. “Hindi po basta-basta puwedeng ipagbawal ang biyahe ng isang tao dahil ito ay labag sa karapatan sa malayang pagkilos,” she said.

As for calls to grant full contempt powers to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure, Castro said those summoned have continued to cooperate with ongoing investigations even without such authority