Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Kalba court orders man to repay Dh100,000 over undelivered car

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo16 mins ago

The Kalba Federal Court of First Instance has ordered a man to repay Dh100,000 to a woman after he admitted owing her the amount for a car that was never delivered, putting an end to a months-long civil dispute.

The ruling followed a hearing on October 21, 2025, where the defendant acknowledged his liability to the plaintiff and agreed to settle the full amount under a court-approved installment plan, which now carries the force of a legally enforceable order.

Under the repayment schedule, the defendant will pay:
• Dh2,000 on November 1, 2025
• Dh2,000 on December 1, 2025
• Dh2,000 on January 1, 2026
• Dh94,000 on February 1, 2026

The plaintiff accepted the proposed plan, concluding the dispute over the failed vehicle transaction.

Court records show that the plaintiff transferred Dh100,000 on June 8, 2024, to an account provided by the first defendant as payment for a car. However, the account was registered under another individual, a Syrian national, who was later named as the second defendant.

Despite receiving the payment, the first defendant neither transferred the car’s ownership nor refunded the money. After repeated demands for repayment were ignored and attempts at amicable settlement failed, the plaintiff filed a case before the Kalba court.

During the hearings, the second defendant, represented by Hanan Salem Advocates and Legal Consultants, requested the court to dismiss the claim against her, asserting she had no connection to the car sale or any dealings with the plaintiff.

Her legal team argued that the complaint lacked legal basis and evidence, citing Article 93 of the Civil Procedures Law and Article 37 of the Civil Transactions Law, which state that liability cannot be presumed without proof. The defense also pointed out that the first defendant had already admitted receiving the full payment, confirming the transaction was exclusively between him and the plaintiff.

After reviewing all evidence and submissions, the Kalba Federal Court of First Instance ruled in favor of the second defendant, dismissing the claim against her and affirming that she held no legal responsibility in the matter.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo16 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

571009036 1192253996363093 338563458785062810 n 1

ICI to finalize livestreaming rules ahead of November 11 hearing

5 mins ago
ndc

Filipino innovators invited to join national hackathon competition with cash prizes and residency opportunities

41 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 81

UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Honored as “Ambassador of Goodwill for Peace” by UNAP

60 mins ago
IMG 2739

Quo warranto case filed vs. Sen. Erwin Tulfo over alleged citizenship issue

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button