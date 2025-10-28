Kalba court orders man to repay Dh100,000 over undelivered car

The Kalba Federal Court of First Instance has ordered a man to repay Dh100,000 to a woman after he admitted owing her the amount for a car that was never delivered, putting an end to a months-long civil dispute.

The ruling followed a hearing on October 21, 2025, where the defendant acknowledged his liability to the plaintiff and agreed to settle the full amount under a court-approved installment plan, which now carries the force of a legally enforceable order.

Under the repayment schedule, the defendant will pay:

• Dh2,000 on November 1, 2025

• Dh2,000 on December 1, 2025

• Dh2,000 on January 1, 2026

• Dh94,000 on February 1, 2026

The plaintiff accepted the proposed plan, concluding the dispute over the failed vehicle transaction.

Court records show that the plaintiff transferred Dh100,000 on June 8, 2024, to an account provided by the first defendant as payment for a car. However, the account was registered under another individual, a Syrian national, who was later named as the second defendant.

Despite receiving the payment, the first defendant neither transferred the car’s ownership nor refunded the money. After repeated demands for repayment were ignored and attempts at amicable settlement failed, the plaintiff filed a case before the Kalba court.

During the hearings, the second defendant, represented by Hanan Salem Advocates and Legal Consultants, requested the court to dismiss the claim against her, asserting she had no connection to the car sale or any dealings with the plaintiff.

Her legal team argued that the complaint lacked legal basis and evidence, citing Article 93 of the Civil Procedures Law and Article 37 of the Civil Transactions Law, which state that liability cannot be presumed without proof. The defense also pointed out that the first defendant had already admitted receiving the full payment, confirming the transaction was exclusively between him and the plaintiff.

After reviewing all evidence and submissions, the Kalba Federal Court of First Instance ruled in favor of the second defendant, dismissing the claim against her and affirming that she held no legal responsibility in the matter.