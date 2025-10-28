ICI to finalize livestreaming rules ahead of November 11 hearing

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) aims to finalize its rules on livestreaming proceedings by next month to allow the public to watch its hearings, Executive Director Atty. Brian Hosaka said.

Hosaka said the guidelines should be ready before the next scheduled hearing on November 11, when former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo is expected to return to testify before the commission. Meanwhile, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez has requested a postponement of his appearance due to a medical procedure, and no new schedule has been set.

“The priority of ICI is to finish and approve the rules. We want that in place first before confirming our next hearings,” Hosaka said.

He added that the commission is currently reviewing existing laws and Supreme Court jurisprudence related to livestreaming to ensure a balance between the public’s right to information and the protection of individual rights.

“We hear the clamor for more transparency regarding our proceedings, but we have to approach this matter carefully,” Hosaka noted.

Last week, ICI Chairperson Justice Andres Reyes Jr. told the Senate Committee on Justice that the commission planned to begin livestreaming within the week but later clarified that formal rules and procedures must first be established.

Since the start of its probe on September 19, the ICI has invited nearly 20 individuals, including lawmakers and DPWH engineers, linked to the alleged flood control project anomalies.

Hosaka also said the commission is preparing to file a second referral to the Office of the Ombudsman, recommending charges against those found liable in the irregularities.