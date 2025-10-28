ICI Issues New Subpoena to Ex-Rep. Zaldy Co, Schedules Hearing for Nov. 11–12

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has issued a new subpoena to former Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, directing him to appear before the body’s next round of hearings on alleged anomalous flood control projects.

ICI Executive Director Brian Hosaka confirmed Tuesday that the subpoena, dated October 20, was delivered to Co’s last known addresses in Pasig City and Bicol. The hearings are set for November 11 and 12, coinciding with the scheduled appearance of former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, who has missed three prior hearings citing medical reasons.

“The initial subpoena was not served, so we had to send a second one,” Hosaka said in a text message to reporters.

The commission declined to release a copy of the new summons but said Co was asked to explain his personal knowledge and role as the former House appropriations chair, particularly in connection with Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects under scrutiny.

In September, the ICI recommended the filing of criminal and administrative charges against Co, executives of Sunwest Inc., and several DPWH officials over a multimillion-peso flood-control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, which the panel found to be irregular.

Co, who resigned as a lawmaker in September — the same day House Speaker Martin Romualdez ordered him to return to the country — has largely kept out of the public eye, reportedly due to medical leave.

Hosaka said the commission is weighing the possibility of asking the courts to issue a contempt order if Co again fails to attend.

“The ICI itself has no contempt power,” Hosaka noted, citing the executive order that created the body. “Any additional powers for the commission would have to be enacted through legislation.”