Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Fujairah police arrest gang hours after stealing Dh195,000 from bank client

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo31 mins ago

Fujairah Police have arrested a group of suspects just three hours after they stole money from a bank customer in the emirate.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on the morning of October 23, 2025, when a woman reported that her bag containing Dh195,000 had been stolen shortly after withdrawing the amount from a bank.

Police said the gang deceived the victim by claiming that her car had a problem with one of its rear tires. When she stepped out to check, one of the suspects opened the opposite door and grabbed the money before fleeing.

A special investigation team immediately launched a manhunt and was able to identify and arrest the suspects within hours. They were later found to be wanted in similar theft cases in another emirate.

In coordination with Sharjah Police, the suspects were apprehended and referred to the proper authorities for legal action.

Brig. Gen. Dr. Ali Rashid bin Awash Al Yamahi, Director General of Police Operations, commended the swift and efficient work of the investigation teams, saying their quick response reflects the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to protecting the public and maintaining security.

The police also reminded residents to remain vigilant after withdrawing large sums from banks, avoid interacting with strangers, and promptly report any suspicious activities to authorities.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo31 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 89

Discaya couple can’t be state witnesses in flood control scam

17 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 88

Abu Dhabi court orders man to pay Dh78,867 to car rental company

11 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 10 28 at 06.51.02 1

Filipino dental professionals hold first meet-and-greet in Qatar

27 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 86

Malacañang: Due process must be observed in flood control probe

42 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button