Fujairah Police arrest gang 3 hours after stealing Dh195,000 from bank customer

Fujairah Police have arrested a gang specializing in robbing bank customers just three hours after they stole Dh195,000 from a woman who had withdrawn cash from a local bank.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 23, 2025, when the operations room received a report at 10:50 a.m. from a woman who had been deceived by the suspects. The gang tricked her by claiming her vehicle had a problem with one of its rear tires. When she stepped out to check, one of the men opened the opposite door and stole the bag containing the cash before escaping.

A specialized investigation team immediately launched a manhunt and successfully identified the perpetrators within hours. The suspects were later found to be wanted for similar crimes in another emirate.

In coordination with Sharjah Police, Fujairah Police arrested the gang and referred them to the competent authorities for legal action.

Brig. Gen. Dr. Ali Rashid bin Awash Al Yamahi, Director General of Police Operations, commended the rapid response and professionalism of the investigation teams, noting that the operation reflects the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to public safety and swift justice.

Authorities reminded residents to remain cautious when withdrawing large sums from banks, avoid engaging with strangers, and report any suspicious activity immediately.

