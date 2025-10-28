Filipino innovators invited to join national hackathon competition with cash prizes and residency opportunities

Aspiring innovators, developers, and creative thinkers across the Philippines are invited to take part in a national hackathon competition happening from November 12 to 14, 2025, at The Philippine Hub in Marikina.

Breaking Enigma 2025, organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its National Development Company (NDC), in partnership with New Perspective Media Group, challenges participants to develop solutions for a better future.

Participants may compete under one of three innovation tracks. The Sustainability track encourages green innovation and environmental responsibility. The Technology track focuses on harnessing artificial intelligence and digital tools to address modern challenges, while the Creative Industry track invites individuals to develop culture-based enterprises that celebrate Filipino creativity and heritage.

Winners will not only gain national recognition but will also receive exclusive residency opportunities, connections to potential investors, and cash prizes of up to ₱100,000 — all designed to help them turn their projects into real-world solutions.

Registration is free and open until November 7, 2025. Interested participants can sign up through this online form. For inquiries, email [email protected] or contact 0927 430 2184.