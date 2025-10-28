Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino Dentists Organization holds courtesy call with Philippine Ambassador in Qatar

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The Filipino Dentists Organization in Qatar (FDOQ) recently held a courtesy call with Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo Melicor and Vice Consul Monica Remsy Calangian. The meeting focused on the organization’s mission, vision, and plans for collaboration with other professional groups in Qatar.

Held on Oct. 21, the courtesy call was attended by FDOQ officers for 2025–2026: Dr. Dolores Laderas, President; Dr. Christian Marvin Dela Cruz, Vice President for External Affairs and Past President (2019–2022); Dr. Raquel Aleja, Vice President for Internal Affairs; Dr. Maria Eliza Morales, Secretary; Dr. Rosanna Barrera, PRO; and Dr. Gregg Talaue, Member.

During the meeting, FDOQ highlighted its programs to support students interested in dentistry. One of their key initiatives, the Career Simulation Seminar Workshop at the Philippine School Doha, provides graduating students an overview of dental fields, including restorative dentistry, prosthodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, endodontics, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and dental ethics.

WhatsApp Image 2025 10 28 at 06.49.49 1
Dr. Dolores Laderas
WhatsApp Image 2025 10 28 at 06.49.49
Dr. Christian Marvin A. Dela Cruz
WhatsApp Image 2025 10 28 at 06.49.50
Dr. Maria Eliza Morales
WhatsApp Image 2025 10 28 at 06.49.50 2
Dr. Greg Talaue
WhatsApp Image 2025 10 28 at 06.49.50 1
Dr. Rosanna Barrera
WhatsApp Image 2025 10 28 at 06.49.49 2
Dr. Rosanna Barrera

The organization also works with the Professional Regulation Commission to host the Special Professional Licensure Examination in Doha, allowing Filipino professionals to take licensure exams abroad, without going back to the Philippines.

Beyond education and licensure support, FDOQ participates in donation programs and medical-dental missions in partnership with other healthcare groups.

FDOQ is also coordinating with the Philippine Dental Association to achieve official affiliation. This move strengthens the organization’s professional network and supports its goal of advancing dental education and community service in Qatar.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 83

Marcos slams China’s illegal acts in South China Sea at ASEAN Summits

54 seconds ago
571009036 1192253996363093 338563458785062810 n 1

ICI to finalize livestreaming rules ahead of November 11 hearing

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 82

Kalba court orders man to repay Dh100,000 over undelivered car

4 hours ago
ndc

Filipino innovators invited to join national hackathon competition with cash prizes and residency opportunities

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button