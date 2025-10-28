Filipino Dentists Organization holds courtesy call with Philippine Ambassador in Qatar

The Filipino Dentists Organization in Qatar (FDOQ) recently held a courtesy call with Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo Melicor and Vice Consul Monica Remsy Calangian. The meeting focused on the organization’s mission, vision, and plans for collaboration with other professional groups in Qatar.

Held on Oct. 21, the courtesy call was attended by FDOQ officers for 2025–2026: Dr. Dolores Laderas, President; Dr. Christian Marvin Dela Cruz, Vice President for External Affairs and Past President (2019–2022); Dr. Raquel Aleja, Vice President for Internal Affairs; Dr. Maria Eliza Morales, Secretary; Dr. Rosanna Barrera, PRO; and Dr. Gregg Talaue, Member.

During the meeting, FDOQ highlighted its programs to support students interested in dentistry. One of their key initiatives, the Career Simulation Seminar Workshop at the Philippine School Doha, provides graduating students an overview of dental fields, including restorative dentistry, prosthodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, endodontics, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and dental ethics.

The organization also works with the Professional Regulation Commission to host the Special Professional Licensure Examination in Doha, allowing Filipino professionals to take licensure exams abroad, without going back to the Philippines.

Beyond education and licensure support, FDOQ participates in donation programs and medical-dental missions in partnership with other healthcare groups.

FDOQ is also coordinating with the Philippine Dental Association to achieve official affiliation. This move strengthens the organization’s professional network and supports its goal of advancing dental education and community service in Qatar.