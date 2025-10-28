Latest NewsNews

Filipino dental professionals hold first meet-and-greet in Qatar

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin27 mins ago

Filipino dental professionals in Qatar gathered for the first time in a meet-and-greet organized by the Filipino Dentists Organization in Qatar (FDOQ) last Friday, October 24. The event brought together dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental technicians, and dental nurses.

WhatsApp Image 2025 10 28 at 06.50.56

The gathering aimed to unify Filipino dental professionals in Qatar, promoting collaboration and better service for the Filipino community and other expatriates. The event also served as a precursor to FDOQ’s upcoming General Assembly in November, where new officers will be elected to continue ongoing projects.

WhatsApp Image 2025 10 28 at 06.51.01 1 WhatsApp Image 2025 10 28 at 06.51.02

The event was attended by His Excellency Hon. Ambassador Mardomel Cel Melicor, Philippine Ambassador to the State of Qatar. Also present were Mr. Alvin Polido, current Chairman of the Philippine Professional Organization in Qatar (PPO-Q), member Dave Barrameda, and former chairman Arch. Michael Niño Garcia.

WhatsApp Image 2025 10 28 at 06.52.16

Attendees were treated to a performance by world-class violinist Mr. Willie Valdehueza Munar, a NAMCYA 2024 Prize Awardee and member of the Asian Youth Orchestra, adding a cultural and artistic touch to the evening.

FDOQ emphasized that the meet-and-greet strengthened ties among dental professionals, allowing them to coordinate efforts and share resources to benefit the Filipino community in Qatar. The organization aims to continue building support networks and professional growth for its members.

The November General Assembly is expected to formalize leadership roles and outline new projects to further serve the community. FDOQ continues to focus on initiatives that support both professional and social welfare for Filipinos living and working in Qatar.

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

