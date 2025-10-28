DMW monitors online job scams after 200 OFWs seek repatriation

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is closely monitoring online job postings after more than 200 Filipinos who were recruited to work in scam farms in Myanmar sought government assistance for repatriation.

According to the DMW, it is keeping an eye on online advertisements for package tours and job offers supposedly based in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, as these are often used as fronts for human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

Authorities have already taken down at least 17,000 social media posts linked to fake job offers and illegal recruitment schemes.

The DMW, in coordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), is also working with social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok to track down and remove these illegal posts. The agencies have likewise filed cases against illegal recruiters involved in these operations.

The DMW reminded aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to remain vigilant when applying for jobs abroad, warning that some recruiters lure victims with fake offers and transport them to another country before taking them to their actual — and often illegal — work destinations.

The department also reiterated its warning to the public to avoid dealing with recruiters not authorized by the DMW, emphasizing that only licensed agencies are allowed to process overseas employment applications.